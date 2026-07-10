In Praise of the World Cup’s Little Guys

Andrés Velasco explains how small countries’ success in the tournament mirrors the pattern of economic success.

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Ruling Class Clowns

James Livingston shows that, unlike the US elite that emerged from the Gilded Age, today’s tech bros have money but no purpose.

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How Vulnerable Are US Financial Markets?

Baroness Dambisa Moyo highlights the risks created by soaring valuations, mounting leverage, and overreliance on technology stocks.

Europe’s AI Dolce Vita?

Kenneth Rogoff explains how the continent could lose the AI race but turn its way of life into an export industry.

250 Years of American State Capitalism

Shang-Jin Wei shows that the US state has pragmatically intervened in markets and the economy since day one.

How Safe Are Today’s Blockbuster Tech Stocks?

Barry Eichengreen compares SpaceX and other coming mega-IPOs to what followed that of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in 1987.

Postmodern Economics

Angus Armstrong applies the late English artist David Hockney’s appreciation for the unknowability of reality to the dismal science.

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Just Say No to Remote Work

Michael R. Strain implores recent graduates and younger workers to be physically present at their job.

The Missing Ingredient for European Tech Sovereignty

Giorgos Verdi urges EU policymakers to pair AI investment with a crackdown on American Big Tech monopolies.

Should the Bank of Japan Raise Interest Rates?

Koichi Hamada weighs the merits of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s call for monetary tightening as the yen sinks.

How oligarchy took hold—and what to do about it

A decade ago, those studying economic inequality were sounding the alarm that its continued rise would prove politically, economically, and socially catastrophic. Those warnings are now coming to pass.

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