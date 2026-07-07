The Real Competitiveness Trap

Mariana Mazzucato finds that growth in Europe has been constrained not by the price of labor but by the allocation of capital.

China’s AI Agenda

Lizzi C Lee explains how the country is positioning the technology as a basic input in production.

The Mismeasure of Europe’s Economy

Sami Mahroum argues that addressing the productivity gap with the US should start with how each economy creates wealth.

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China’s Failed Rebalancing

Stephen Roach laments that the government has paid little more than lip service to its greatest macroeconomic challenge.

The US as the World’s Robber Baron

Dani Rodrik finds an administration surrogate’s argument for “optimum tariffs” to be self-defeating.

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NATO Needs a Defense Market

Fiona E. Murray and Robert Murray argue that members need more than higher spending to build the industrial capacity required for deterrence.

How to Empower Africa’s Multilateral Development Banks

Hippolyte Fofack proposes a strategy for the continent to mobilize its domestic savings and deepen monetary integration.

Why the Gulf Needs Economic Ties with Iran

Adeel Malik and Jamal Ibrahim Haidar think that durable peace in the region requires making the costs of violent conflict prohibitively high.

Is a European Single Market for Energy Such a Good Idea?

Brigitte Granville fears that the costs of a political backlash over free riders could outweigh any efficiency gains.

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