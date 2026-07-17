The Mother of All Economic Shocks Is Chinese Mercantilism

Arvind Subramanian thinks the country’s exports have had a greater effect on the global economy than any other single factor.

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How the Tech Lords Hacked the Firm

Quinn Slobodian explains how a new generation of corporate founders has overthrown shareholder democracy in the United States.

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Oil Shocks Are No Longer So Shocking

Nouriel Roubini explains why 1970s-style oil-supply disruptions no longer generate 1970s-style economic and market effects.

The Iran War Exposes the Global Economy’s Fault Lines

Jayati Ghosh argues that today’s market optimism masks a slow-moving crisis that will hit poorer countries hardest.

A Japanese Wake-Up Call for America

desmondlachman expects the country’s currency and debt woes to draw attention to others on an unsustainable fiscal path.

Why This Energy Shock Is Different

Gene Frieda urges policymakers to abandon the old playbook before global markets force their hand.

What Is the Digital-Money Debate Really About?

Lucrezia Reichlin lays out a proposal for creating a reserve-backed euro stablecoin that compensates savers.

Asia’s Real Energy Test

Yasuto Watanabe thinks that policymakers must treat oil-price volatility as the new normal and prepare accordingly.

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Three Essentials of a More Equal World Order

Jenny Ricks calls for enforceable mechanisms that can provide the global majority with greater fiscal autonomy.

Development Economics for an Age of Upheaval

Carlos Lopes urges policymakers to focus less on sectors and more on capabilities that drive long-term growth.

A decade ago, those studying economic inequality were sounding the alarm that its continued rise would prove politically, economically, and socially catastrophic. Those warnings are now coming to pass. PS Deep Dive: Oligarchy examines how a few individuals amassed unprecedented wealth—and how they are using it to destroy democracy.

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