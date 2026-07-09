Alaska, Norway, and Chile recognized the economic and political risks that accompany commodity booms and established sovereign wealth funds to preserve their resource revenues. Argentina’s hydrocarbon- and lithium-rich provinces should learn from their experience.

BUENOS AIRES—Argentinian President Javier Milei has launched a reform program inspired by the free-market economist Friedrich Hayek, at the heart of which is the development of Argentina’s vast energy reserves. Milei and his supporters hope that this will reverse almost a century of economic decline. But while translating natural-resource wealth into long-term prosperity is certainly possible, it is not easy, as the many countries that have fallen victim to the “resource curse” can attest.

Argentina is home to Vaca Muerta, which holds the world’s second-largest shale-gas reserves and fourth-largest shale-oil reserves. It also sits, with Bolivia and Chile, within the “lithium triangle,” which contains roughly 60% of the world’s known reserves of a critical input for the batteries needed to power electric vehicles, enable large-scale grid storage, and more.

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These resources are not controlled by the federal government. Instead, they belong to the provinces where they are located, per a 1994 constitutional amendment. The constitution, modeled largely on that of the United States, also states that any power that is not explicitly delegated to the federal government belongs to provincial governments. This means that provincial governments can collect royalties on the extraction of oil, gas, lithium, and other resources from their territories.

The resulting revenues are becoming substantial. Neuquén, where most of Vaca Muerta is located, currently collects approximately $350 million per month in royalties, and provincial authorities expect that figure to rise to $500 million once Argentina’s liquefied natural gas export infrastructure is fully developed—as early as 2031. That would amount to roughly $6 billion annually for a province of just over 700,000 inhabitants.

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