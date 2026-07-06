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The Digital Choices Shaping our Children’s Health

Emmanuel Macron and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus call for a balanced precautionary approach, including age restrictions and robust safety-by-design features.

Why Rules-Based Orders Fail

Benn Steil examines how and why complex systems tend to generate contradictions that they cannot resolve.

The Tide Is Turning Against Russia

Sergei Guriev thinks it is in Vladimir Putin’s best interest to freeze the conflict in Ukraine, but doubts that he will.

Subscribe to start reading Deep Dive: Oligarchy

The first edition of PS Deep Dives has launched, with an examination of ancient Greek oligarchy by Princeton’s Matt Simonton, who shows how skillfully designed institutions can preserve “the rule of the few.” Subscribe now to start reading—and save 30%. And make sure you sign up for the subscriber-only Deep Dives newsletter to receive every commentary in the collection directly in your inbox.

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Why Americans Are Wary of AI

Ngaire Woods argues that public faith in new technologies depends less on science than on credible oversight.

Crowning a Healthy Populism

Harold James sees promise in Eastern and Central Europeans’ resistance to foreign encroachments in their national politics.

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How Modi Has Remade India

Shashi Tharoor considers what the prime minister’s record, both good and bad, says about the country’s future.

America’s Founders vs. Oligarchy

Steve Pincus explains why the Declaration of Independence was pro-immigration, anti-tariff, and broadly egalitarian.

How Trillionaires Are Really Made

Nabil Ahmed urges every country to learn from how the US political system enabled Elon Musk’s rise.

Enforce AI Guardrails Before It’s Too Late

Gabriela ramos and Emilija Stojmenova Duh take aim at inadequate governance efforts focused on voluntary frameworks and industry self-assessments.

Water Makes the World Go Round

Esther Crauser-Delbourg and Bertrand Badre explain why the countries and companies that succeed will treat this critical resource as a strategic asset.

Watch our Media & Democracy Summit.

On June 30, PS and the Meliore Foundation convened leading voices from across Europe and beyond to discuss press freedom, media capture, AI-generated mis- and disinformation, and the future of democratic discourse.

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