Jan-Werner Mueller explains why excluding certain political forces from electoral participation is not itself anti-democratic.

New in Deep Dive: Oligarchy

Brooke Harrington shows how extreme wealth concentration enables a privileged few to bow out of the social contract.

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Jim O’Neill pushes back on the prevailing sense that the world’s two superpowers always call the shots.

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Carl Bildt expects the Russian president to continue his self-destructive war and potentially lose Crimea in the process.

Kelly Stonelake implores EU policymakers to target addictive and toxic features directly, rather than restricting access.

Josep Borrell sees a cynical US-led political operation behind efforts to remove chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

Harold James considers what historical attempts at redistribution in France can tell us about the current political moment.

Mark Leonard thinks Europe’s starry-eyed longing for the recent past is misguided, pathetic, and dangerous.

Gabriela Ramos and Emilija Stojmenova Duh warn that the technology calls for independent oversight, not politicians doubling as corporate investors.

Christopher Marquis contrasts the administration’s empty rhetoric on regenerative farming with its support for corporate interests.

A decade ago, those studying economic inequality were sounding the alarm that its continued rise would prove politically, economically, and socially catastrophic. Those warnings are now coming to pass. PS Deep Dive: Oligarchy examines how a few individuals amassed unprecedented wealth—and how they are using it to destroy democracy.

Coming next week: Michael Madowitz, Principal Economist at the Roosevelt Institute, shows that the design of wealth taxes has vastly improved—and not a moment too soon.

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