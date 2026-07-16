An Athenian View of American Democracy

Yanis Varoufakis sees a tragic country that was robbed of its chance at catharsis a half-century ago.

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How the Tech Lords Hacked the Firm

Quinn Slobodian explains how a new generation of corporate founders has overthrown shareholder democracy in the United States.

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Letting Russia Burn

Nina L. Khrushcheva argues that the Kremlin would sooner accept widespread pain at home than admit defeat in Ukraine.

The Israel-Lebanon Recipe for Never-Ending War

Shlomo Ben-Ami says that the disarmament of Hezbollah will remain out of reach until the group’s Iranian lifeline is cut.

China’s Erasure of Tibet Is Accelerating

Brahma Chellaney shows how the country’s stepped-up efforts to eradicate Tibetan identity advance its great-power ambitions.

What AI Governance Demands

Ana Palacio proposes a framework that combines the flexibility of climate diplomacy with the discipline of nuclear control.

The Declaration of the Enslaved

Sudhir Hazareesingh recounts how African-Americans, inspired by Haiti’s revolution, pushed for their own collective freedom.

The Purpose of Development Cooperation Is to Be Unnecessary

Vitalice Meja argues that ongoing OECD reviews of donor countries’ priorities are focusing on the wrong goals.

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Digital Public Infrastructure Is Now a Strategic Battleground

Tariq Malik worries that too many policymakers assume that owning a DPI application means greater sovereignty.

The West’s Turkey Dilemma

Anne O. Krueger says that safeguarding a vital alliance is likely to come at the expense of democratic credibility.

The roots of democratic decline

Around the world, freedom of expression, the rule of law, constitutional checks and balances, and long-standing democratic norms are all under severe strain. But while the overall pattern is unmistakable, explanations—and proposed responses—vary widely. In PS Quarterly: The Declaration Heard Around the World, Kim Lane Scheppele, Marci Shore, Aníbal Pérez-Liñán, Danielle Resnick, and Zehra F. Kabasakal Arat identify the issues that warrant the most attention.

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