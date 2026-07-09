The Real Threat to NATO

Ahmet Davutoğlu argues that the alliance has lost its common purpose, defining itself solely by its adversaries.

How the EU Can Lead the Rest of the West

Daniel Gros envisions a Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, in which Europe is first among equals.

New in PS Deep Dives

Ruling Class Clowns

James Livingston shows that, unlike the US elite that emerged from the Gilded Age, today’s tech bros have money but no purpose.

Sign up for the subscriber-only Deep Dives newsletter to receive the full text in your inbox each Wednesday.

Mamdani’s American Dream

Slavoj Žižek thinks the New York City mayor is offering a national narrative capable of mobilizing a broad coalition.

The Putin Escalation Risk

Ian Bremmer warns that Russia’s isolated, aging, and frustrated leader could soon feel compelled to do something rash.

From the American Revolution to Universal Suffrage

Danielle Allen reflects on how a radical but largely forgotten aristocrat quietly reshaped the rules of British governance.

Europe’s New German Question

Marco Buti and Francesco Nicoli say that higher defense spending will mean little if the EU’s largest economy acts unilaterally.

The Democratic Turkey NATO Needs

Özgür Özel argues that a government that increasingly relies on repression cannot deliver durable stability.

What the Declaration Did and Did Not Say

Stephen Holmes revisits how the founding document of the United States dealt with rights, citizenship, and equality.

Inside Ukraine’s Game-Changing Drone Industry

Yuriy Gorodnichenko, Viktor Koziuk, and Ilona Sologoub examine the nuts and bolts of how the country has turned military necessity into world-leading technology.

Europe Must Face the World on Its Own

Joschka Fischer thinks that there is no alternative to Franco-German partnership as the basis for geopolitical leadership.

A Democratic Opening for Azerbaijan

Ali Karimli urges the US and the EU to attach conditions relating to human rights to budding strategic partnerships.

The Declaration of Independence at 250

In PS Quarterly: The Declaration Heard Round the World, historians, legal scholars, economists, and other leading thinkers examine the impact and legacy of America’s founding document and consider what remains of its democratic vision today.

Subscribe now