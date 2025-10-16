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Johannes Kornberger's avatar
Johannes Kornberger
Nov 3, 2025

@carlbildt

Agreed, Russia has no immediate pathway to victory in Ukraine, but it also has no visible, let alone hard way to defeat either.

Given that Russia is now on a war footing and can play for time, the question then becomes what will alter the status quo? Is it the Russians themselves or the Chinese? Both seem unlikely.

The answer, to me, seems to be amplified European and American resolve to act more forcefully when it comes to securing Ukraine's sovereignty and its European future. The alternatives - as you've already mapped out are slim and ugly.

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Tilman Eichstädt's avatar
Tilman Eichstädt
Oct 26, 2025

Thanks! Very good read.

Hypothesis, #Putin is increasingly blinking and dependent on #Trump's Indirect support of doing little for peace.

#Europe needs to double down now in support for Ukraine and there is a chance for peace in 2026. Putin will try to freeze the conflict, when #EU, seriously

1. slows Tanker traffic in baltic

2. Invests into jd of long range missiles and drones

3. Puts air defense at border to support protecting Lviv, Tschernihiv, Odesa with planes and own patriots

4. Releases frozen assets

5. Chases those doing sanction circumvention via Central Asia, Turkey

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