Today in Deep Dive: Oligarchy, Brooke Harrington, Professor of Sociology at Dartmouth College, shows how extreme wealth concentration enables a privileged few to bow out of the social contract. Scroll down for a preview.

We are now four commentaries into the collection, with three still to come: Michael Madowitz, Principal Economist at the Roosevelt Institute, argues that the design of policies to mitigate extreme inequality has vastly improved; Cristina Enache of Tax Foundation Europe examines the poor track record of wealth taxes; and Ann Pettifor, Director of Policy Research in Macroeconomics, emphasizes the need to reject the dangerously flawed theory of money that underpins the status quo.

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The impunity of Jeffrey Epstein and his associates is the predictable upshot of unbridled wealth concentration, facilitated by the offshore financial system. Extreme economic inequality inevitably creates political inequality, which can leads to the exemption of the privileged few from even the most basic moral norms.

HANOVER, NEW HAMPSHIRE—The past decade has offered Americans an unusually vivid glimpse of long-hidden networks of wealthy elites. Beloved by conspiracy theorists and supermarket tabloids, the hush-hush systems through which the rich and famous make powerful connections, exchange favors, and hoard wealth and influence were akin to a Sasquatch: rarely glimpsed, let alone subject to sustained scrutiny, and widely believed not to exist at all. Over the past decade, however, it is as if Sasquatch has periodically strolled out of the woods and posed for a centerfold.

Speaking publicly about secret elite networks, from the Illuminati to the Bilderbergers, was once largely the preserve of crackpots and antisemites, making it easy to toss anything vaguely conspiratorial into the same buckets. When Hillary Clinton claimed in 1998 that a “vast right-wing conspiracy” of conservative media, donors, and political operatives was bent on ending her husband Bill Clinton’s presidency, she was roundly dismissed. The accusation became shorthand for a crazy idea with which no serious person would want to be associated.

Sasquatch Sightings

Then Donald Trump appeared on the political scene. His 2016 campaign—which pitted him against none other than Hillary Clinton—shone a spotlight on the ways international networks influence election outcomes in their favor. During the campaign, Trump gleefully joked about Russia interfering on his behalf (“Russia, if you’re listening”). In his subsequent investigation of that election, Special Counsel Robert Mueller found that the “Russian government interfered … in sweeping and systematic fashion.”

Trump’s political rise also exposed the coordinated efforts of “broligarchs”—tech and finance billionaires—to shape electoral politics in their favor. During the 2024 election cycle, which produced Trump’s second presidency and established Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, just 100 extremely wealthy families spent $2.6 billion. The obscene perversion of democracy was on stark display at Trump’s inauguration, where broligarchs like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg had front-row seats, with elected representatives relegated to the background. All eagerly reveled in the ceremonial installation of the figurehead they had purchased for the bargain-basement price of a few hundred million dollars.

And it is not just Trump…

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