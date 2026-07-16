Buoyed by AI stocks, global financial markets have largely shrugged off the war with Iran. Yet the conflict’s long-term economic costs are only beginning to emerge, as depleted strategic oil reserves, damaged refining capacity, and rising fuel and fertilizer costs increasingly weigh on lower-income economies.

NEW DELHI—The on-again, off-again US-Israeli war against Iran has underscored the growing disconnect between financial markets and real economic activity. It has also exposed how differently such shocks play out across the global economy.

Consider oil markets. While they have been extremely volatile since the war began, their fluctuations have largely reflected shifting perceptions and expectations—often shaped by US President Donald Trump’s erratic social media posts—rather than immediate changes in demand and supply.

To be sure, Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz did disrupt global oil supplies. But shipping distances and transport lags meant that the effects were not immediately felt by consumers and producers.

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Nevertheless, crude oil and natural-gas prices swung sharply as conflicting official announcements repeatedly shifted market expectations. By early July, following the initial ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, crude oil was trading below $70 per barrel—roughly where it stood in February, before the war began. Even the subsequent resumption of hostilities has so far produced only a modest price increase.

Despite the volatility in global energy prices, US stock markets recorded their best-performing quarter since 2020 between April and June and continued to rise in early July. The rally was led by AI stocks, buoyed by the belief that AI will deliver unprecedented gains in productivity and economic growth.

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