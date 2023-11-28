What you can expect from us:

Project Syndicate exists to serve readers like you: informed, engaged citizens who recognize the value of open, civil debate. By joining us on Substack, you will gain access to original, insightful, and thought-provoking analysis by the world’s leading innovators in economics, politics, health, technology, and culture, as well as curated weekly roundups and other special features.

Our mission:

For more than 30 years, PS has been guided by one mission: to give all people – wherever they live, whatever language they use – access to a broad range of expert views on the issues, events, and forces shaping their lives. In our current era of rampant disinformation, deepening polarization, and mistrust of expertise, our mission is more important than ever, and this Substack aims to advance it.

Here’s how you can support our mission: