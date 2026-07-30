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Economics Roundup: Stephen S. Roach on why the Hong Kong of old is over, Michael Madowitz on why saving democracy requires taxing extreme…
With Stephen S. Roach, Michael Madowitz, Dambisa Moyo, Mariana Mazzucato, Brian Judge, and more
  Project Syndicate
Politics Roundup: Brooke Harrington on the impunity of the Epstein class, Jan-Werner Mueller on the case for banning anti-democratic…
Jan-Werner Mueller, Brooke Harrington, Carl Bildt, Kelly Stonelake, and others
  Project Syndicate
The Epstein Class Was Made Offshore
Brooke Harrington
  Project Syndicate
AI Will Supercharge Surveillance Capitalism
Courtney C. Radsch
  Project Syndicate
Economics Roundup: Nouriel Roubini on why oil shocks are no longer so shocking, Jayati Ghosh on how the Iran war has exposed the global…
With Arvind Subramanian, Quinn Slobodian, Lucrezia Reichlin, Desmond Lachman, Yasuto Watanabe, and others
  Project Syndicate
Politics Roundup: Nina L. Khrushcheva on Putin’s willingness to let Russia burn, Quinn Slobodian on how the tech lords hacked the firm, and…
With Yanis Varoufakis, Sudhir Hazareesingh, Shlomo Ben-Ami, Brahma Chellaney, Ana Palacio, and others
  Project Syndicate
The Iran War Exposes the Global Economy’s Fault Lines
Jayati Ghosh
  Project Syndicate
Asia’s Real Energy Test
Yasuto Watanabe
  Project Syndicate
The Mother of All Economic Shocks Is Chinese Mercantilism
Arvind Subramanian
  Project Syndicate
AI & Tech Roundup: The missing ingredient for European tech sovereignty, why Americans are wary of AI, and more
With Kenneth Rogoff, Ngaire Woods, Giorgos Verdi, Tariq Malik, Sami Mahroum, and Daron Acemoglu
  Project Syndicate
Why This Energy Shock Is Different
Gene Frieda
  Project Syndicate
Economics Roundup: Dambisa Moyo on the vulnerabilities of US financial markets, Kenneth Rogoff on Europe’s AI dolce vita, and more
With Barry Eichengreen, James Livingston, Andrés Velasco, Koichi Hamada, Shang-Jin Wei, and others
  Project Syndicate
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